Suu Kyi detention extended as protests continue in Myanmar

In this image made from video by the Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), two armored personnel carriers were seen traversing on a road in Yangon, Myanmar, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power.
Anti-coup protesters stand in front of an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power.
Anti-coup protesters hold placards behind armored personnel carriers deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power.
An armored personnel carrier is deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power.
A convoy of military trucks with soldiers drive past armored personnel carriers deployed outside the Central Bank building in Yangon, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar's biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military's seizure of power.
Engineers hold posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they hold an anti-coup protest in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month.
An anti-coup protester holds up a poster with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
Engineers hold placards with Burmese signs about civil disobedience during an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month.
Engineers hold posters with an image of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they hold an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month.
Engineers hold placards as they hold an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month.
Engineers hold placards with signs as they hold an anti-coup protest march in Mandalay, Myanmar Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders extended their detention of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire on Monday, as protests continued to roil the Southeast Asian country following a military coup earlier this month.
Soldiers sit inside a military truck while anti-coup protesters hold a rally outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
A soldier sits inside a military truck deployed outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
An anti-coup protester holds a poster next to an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
In this image taken from a video, Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer asked by the National League for Democracy party to represent deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, speaks to journalists outside the Dakhi Na District Court in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
An anti-coup protester with a sign stands in front of an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
Soldiers stand near barricades outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
An anti-coup protester holds a sign that reads "Join in CDM (Civil Disobedience Movement)" while posing for a photo in front of an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
Anti-coup protesters flash the three-fingered salute and hold signs that read "Join in CDM (Civil Disobedience Movement)" while they pose for a photo at the back of an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
Anti-coup protesters take a selfie while posing in front of an armored personnel carrier deployed outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building in Yangon, Myanmar on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's military leaders have extended their detention of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose remand was set to expire Monday and whose freedom is a key demand of the crowds of people continuing to protest this month's military coup.
Suu Kyi will now be remanded until Feb. 17, when she will likely appear in court by videoconference, according to Khin Maung Zaw, a lawyer asked by Suu Kyi’s party to represent her. The Nobel laureate remains under house arrest on a minor charge of possessing unregistered imported walkie-talkies.
Suu Kyi's extended detention is likely to further inflame tensions between the military, which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup, and the protesters who have taken to the streets of cities across the Southeast Asian nation seeking the return of the government they elected.
Protesters continued to gather across Myanmar on Monday following a night in which authorities cut the country’s internet access and increased the security presence in major cities seeking to curtail demonstrations.
Thousands of engineers marched on the streets of Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, chanting and holding signs that read: “Free our leader,” “Who stands with justice?” and “Stop arresting people illegally at midnight.”
In Yangon, the country’s most populous city, fewer protesters gathered on Monday due to the loss of the internet and reports of military vehicles on the streets. Nevertheless, more than 1,000 anti-coup demonstrators were outside the Central Bank of Myanmar building, where there were also military trucks full of soldiers, riot police, water-cannon trucks and armored personnel carriers.