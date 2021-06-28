Sweden's PM resigning, calls for parliament to form new govt

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is resigning after losing a confidence vote last week and he called on the country’s parliamentary speaker on Monday to try to form a new government instead of holding an early election.

Lofven, who has been premier since 2014 and heads the Social Democratic Party, became the first Swedish leader ever to lose a confidence vote in parliament. He didn't call for an early election as the Swedish Constitution allows him to. He is formally stepping down, but will continue in a caretaker role until a new government can be formed.

“A snap election is not what is best for Sweden,” Lofven said. “The speaker will now begin work on proposing a prime minister who can be tolerated by the Riksdag (the assembly). The government will continue to govern the country for now but as the caretaking government.”

The parliament speaker since 2018, Andreas Norlen, will ask party leaders who may be able to form a government. He alone decides which of the party leaders can begin these talks.

It is expected that Lofven, who heads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of Riksdagen’s 349 seats, will start these talks. His Cabinet, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has relied on votes from the small Left Party to pass laws.