Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash

"We have found residues of tire on the E4 before the accident, and we are looking into the possibility that there could have been some kind of tire explosion," Siteus said.

The police vehicle weighed 4.5 tons, which could explain how it could drive through a cable guardrail, Siteus said. An ordinary large vehicle weighs less than 2 tons. He added that the speed limit at the site was 110 kilometers per hour (68 mph).

Two investigations are now taking place. Chief Prosecutor Kajsa Sundgren said she had taken over a preliminary investigation into whether "any police officer may have committed a crime in connection with the accident."

As to whether the accident may have been caused by someone else, that is being investigated by the police, she said.

"There is a lot of speculation going on about what may have happened, and I am careful not to contribute to them," Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg told the Swedish news agency TT. "I know that the police take this very seriously."

Born in 1946 in Helsingborg, in southern Sweden, Vilks worked as an artist for almost four decades and rose to fame for challenging the boundaries of art through several controversial works.