Swedish leader defends trip that defied his own virus advice

On Wednesday, Dan Eliasson, who headed the government agency for civil protection, public safety and emergency management — that sent out text messages to millions in Sweden urging them not to travel — resigned after it was revealed he took a vacation in Spain’s Canary Islands for Christmas and New Year.

Eliasson was photographed several times in December in the Canaries. He told the Expressen daily that he had “given up a lot of travel during this pandemic” but has a daughter living in the islands.

Lofven said Eliasson had “drawn the right conclusion” in resigning but refrained from commenting further.

On Friday, the Swedish Parliament adopted a temporary COVID-19-pandemic law that will allow it, if deemed necessary, to adopt measures including closing shopping centers and shops, as well as halting public transport and public activities to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The law is to apply until September, and those breaking it will face a fine.

Stefan Lofven told a news conference later Friday that the temporary law enters into force Sunday when attendance at public events may not exceed eight people. He added that the limit now also applies to private events.

His government originally planned to introduce the law in the spring but fast-tracked it to January as the second wave of the pandemic has put a severe strain on Sweden’s health care system.

