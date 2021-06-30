 Skip to main content
Swiss propose US-made F-35 fighters for air force renewal
AP

Swiss propose US-made F-35 fighters for air force renewal

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss executive branch on Wednesday announced plans to purchase three dozen advanced F-35 fighter jets from U.S. manufacturer Lockheed Martin, which beat three rivals to land a contract worth over 5 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion).

The Federal Council recommended that parliament buy 36 F-35A fighters, which came in at a cost of 5.1 billion francs when bids were presented in February. That was “well under” a cap of 6 billion francs approved by Swiss voters in a referendum last fall, a government statement said.

Over the three-decade span of the contract, including both procurement and operating costs, the F-35A would cost 15.5 billion Swiss francs ($16.75 billion), it said.

Other contenders were Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet, France’s Rafale -- produced by Dassault Aviation -- and the Eurofighter from an Airbus-led consortium.

The purchases are part of a multi-year fleet refurbishment by the Swiss air force known as “Air2030” because the division’s current equipment — mainly F/A-18s — will reach the end of its service life by 2030, the government said.

The decision was made after a “comprehensive technical evaluation” based on a cost-benefit analysis, the department said, adding the total F-35A costs including procurement and operating costs came in 2 billion francs less than the second-lowest bidder.

The council also opted to purchase five Patriot ground-based air-defense system units from U.S. contractor Raytheon, which would cost nearly 2 billion — and up to 3.6 billion including operating costs over 30 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Counselors help families in Fla. building search

