 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swiss regulator tapped to lead German financial supervisor
AP

Swiss regulator tapped to lead German financial supervisor

{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister announced Monday that he has chosen the head of Switzerland's market regulator, Mark Branson, to lead the troubled German financial supervisory authority, BaFin.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has vowed to reform and strengthen BaFin following an accounting scandal at payment systems provider Wirecard. The departure of Felix Hufeld, BaFin's boss since 2015, was announced in late January.

Branson, a 52-year-old British-Swiss dual national, will take over at BaFin in the middle of this year, the finance ministry said in a statement.

“With him at the top, we want to continue the reform of BaFin so that financial supervision gets more bite,” Scholz said. “Confidence in Germany as a financial center is important and BaFin is a central confidence factor.”

Branson has led the Swiss financial market supervisor, FINMA, since 2014. For four years before that, he headed the agency's banks division, responsible for licensing and supervising all Swiss banks and securities dealers. He previously worked worked for Swiss banks UBS and Credit Suisse.

One-time tech star Wirecard filed for protection from creditors through insolvency proceedings in June after admitting that 1.9 billion euros ($2.3 billion) it supposedly had in trust accounts in the Philippines probably did not exist.

German authorities have been criticized for failing to step in sooner despite reports of irregularities dating back at least five years.

Scholz last month unveiled plans calling for focused supervision of complex companies that would give the regulator an overview of all business areas and developments on the market.

They foresee a new “task force” that will be empowered to carry out special audits, and the hiring of additional auditors and others.

Scholz has said it will be important to “systematically collect and evaluate information from whistleblowers," and that there will be regular exchanges with consumer protection groups and nongovernmental organizations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden to visit US-Mexico border

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge
World

Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government announced plans Friday to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

+3
Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence
World

Dinamo Zagreb coach quits after receiving prison sentence

  • Updated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia's Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham.

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard
World

No cigar: Interstellar object is cookie-shaped planet shard

  • Updated

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Our solar system’s first known interstellar visitor is neither a comet nor asteroid as first suspected and looks nothing like a cigar. A new study says the mystery object is likely a remnant of a Pluto-like world and shaped like a cookie.

+14
Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died at 61
World

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has died at 61

  • Updated

NAKURU, Kenya (AP) — President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died. He was 61 years old.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News