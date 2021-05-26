Switzerland says talks on accords with EU have collapsed

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss government said Wednesday that years-long negotiations with the European Union on a comprehensive package of bilateral accords have collapsed, after the two sides failed to reach agreement on key issues including the cross-border movement of jobseekers.

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said the Alpine nation's government informed EU chief Ursula von der Leyen about its decision to withdraw from the talks — a breakdown that could resonate with Britain as it seeks to flesh out its own ties with the bloc following the wrenching, divisive Brexit process.

The collapse of talks could have significant repercussions for the wealthy Alpine nation of about 8.5 million people, which is all but surrounded by EU countries. Some 1.4 million EU citizens live in Switzerland and about 340,000 people commute across the border to work in an array of Swiss industries.

The negotiations largely stumbled over EU demands for full access to the Swiss labor market for its citizens, including those seeking work. Switzerland had resisted such a move. Cassis said it could mark a “paradigm shift” which could result in non-Swiss citizens getting social security rights in the country.