Syria forced to ration fuel as stricken ship keeps Suez Canal blocked

"We are facing a difficult and complicated situation, we work in a rocky soil, the tides are very high, in addition to the huge size of the ship and the number of containers that make it difficult," he said. "We cannot set a specific date for the ship to float, it depends on the ship's response."

Around 9,000 tons of ballast water have been removed from the ship, Rabie said, with the dredging taking place during low tides while 14 tugs worked during high tides. Rescue teams managed to temporarily restart the rudder and propellers on Friday night before a low tide stalled their efforts, he said.

Two additional tug boats are expected to arrive by Sunday to help in the refloating efforts, according to the technical manager of the ship, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

If efforts to dislodge the ship using dredging and tug boats fail, the next step may be to lighten the ship's load by removing containers, a time-consuming and painstaking process to which they "hopefully" would not have to resort, Rabie said.

Rabie said the reasons behind the accident remain unclear. "There are many factors or reasons, fast winds and the sandstorm could have been a reason but not the main reason -- it could have been a technical mistake or human error," he said. "There will be further investigations."