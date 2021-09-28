Taiwan lawmakers brawl amid anger over COVID response

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's legislature on Tuesday descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted an important policy address and rushed the podium.

Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speaker's podium as the chamber's head, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the government’s performance with a focus on national security and the economy.

In the ensuing melee, a few lawmakers were shoved to the ground and others poured out bottles of water onto their opponents. Su was unable to give his speech.

The opposition lawmakers — members of the Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang — broke through the protective barrier formed by members of Su's own party, the ruling Democratic Progress Party, as they shouted for the speaker's resignation over his government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Nationalist party has criticized the ruling administration over its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators on Tuesday waved signs which called recently shortened quarantine requirements for pilots a “big breach”.