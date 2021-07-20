Taiwan, Lithuania ties grow despite pressure from Beijing

Lithuania will set up its office in Taiwan in the autumn, Wu said.

“I therefore believe that Taiwan and Lithuania’s economic and trade exchanges, cooperation in various fields, as well as the friendships between people will all be enhanced, despite their geographical distance,” Wu said.

The last time Taiwan established a representative office in Europe was in 2003 in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Along with poaching Taiwan's formal diplomatic partners, China has used its diplomatic and economic heft to prevent or shrink unofficial relations between the island and foreign nations. In February, Guyana canceled permission for Taiwan to open a trade and investment office in the South American country under pressure from China.

In Beijing on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, Zhu Fenglian, said on social media that China “urged Lithuania to adhere to the one-China principle and not send the wrong signals to forces behind Taiwan independence."

Zhu did not specify any steps China would take in retaliation, but said nothing Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party-led government does would “change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China."

Taiwan has long sought closer relations with the Baltic states, citing their past experiences under authoritarian rule and embrace of multiparty democracy and liberal values.

