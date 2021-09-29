Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Some party members have suggested it may be better to go for a period of renewal.

“Of course we're ready for talks," said Bavarian governor Markus Soeder, who leads the Christian Social Union and was beaten by Laschet to be the bloc's chancellor candidate.

But Soeder made it clear that his faction within the Union bloc is also prepared to go into opposition, adding: "We won't try to get a government together at any cost.”

The poor result for her party is unlikely to tarnish most voters' favorable views of Merkel as she stays on as a caretaker chancellor — possibly for several months — while Germany’s coalition talks play out, said Julia Reuschenbach, a political scientist at the University of Bonn.

“As long as the formation of a new government lasts, she will presumably remain the seasoned, experienced politician who now needs to lead the country through a transition period,” said Reuschenbach.

In some ways Merkel's politics will outlive her reign.