Ten years ago I watched as protesters toppled Egypt's brutal regime. Now their hopes of a new era of freedom lie in tatters

Soon after, the New York Times columnist Nick Kristof told me some journalists were changing the names they checked in with, so that any thugs coming into the hotel demanding guest lists wouldn't know which rooms the foreign press were in.

My name is Arabic anyway, I thought, so I should be fine. "Does it say CNN anywhere on your form?" I remember Kristof asking me. I wasn't sure, but I decided to risk it. No point in lingering too long at the reception desk.

That night, we broadcast CNN's special coverage from the floor of a hotel room. I remember thinking it looked like a hostage video. We would have many more nights like this, including a particularly tense evening barricaded in the CNN Cairo bureau, a sofa wedging the door shut.

I anchored hours of live coverage with our then bureau chief, the legendary Ben Wedeman, and Cooper. We sat huddled on camera equipment boxes, illuminated with as weak a light on our faces as possible, since the offices needed to look unoccupied from the outside.

Hopes for democracy

The government's pushback against the uprising lasted several days.