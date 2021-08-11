Tensions rise over bid to rename Italy park for a Mussolini

Born in 1885, two years after Benito, Arnaldo Mussolini was one of his sibling's staunchest supporters. Put in charge by the dictator of the Popolo d'Italia newspaper, a propaganda tool for the regime, the younger Mussolini worked to ensure that journalists during the dictatorship stayed firmly in the fascist orbit. Arnaldo Mussolini died in 1931, years before the outbreak of World War II that would see his brother join in alliance with Hitler's Germany.

Durigon proposed the name change last week at a political rally in Latina.

“This is Latina's history, which someone wanted to cancel even by the name change of our park," Durigon said, referring to the renaming of the city park in honor of the Sicilian magistrates.

Latina is the principal city in an area south of Rome whose marsh lands were cleared by the Fascist regime to make the land more suitable for settlements and to reduce the risk of malaria.

While Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant League party has its power base in Italy's north, it has been making inroads in the south. Durigon, a former union leader, is considered a key Salvini ally in Lazio, the region that includes the Italian capital, Rome, and Latina, a provincial capital in an area of agriculture, small industry and seaside resort towns.

