Thai protesters hold peaceful rally criticizing the monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai pro-democracy protesters who last year broke a long-standing taboo by publicly criticizing the country’s monarchy returned to the streets Wednesday to defiantly repeat their calls for reform of the royal institution.

The rally in the middle of a Bangkok shopping district was called by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, a faction of a broader protest movement that started last year and has three core demands: the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government, for the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.

It is the latter demand that has rattled Thailand’s traditional establishment, which is fiercely opposed to change, especially with regard to the monarchy.

Several activists involved with the protests have already been jailed as they await trial on charges of violating Thailand's lese majeste law, which makes criticizing, insulting or defaming the king or other key royals punishable by up to 15 years’ imprisonment.