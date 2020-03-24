Thailand imposes state of emergency to control coronavirus
AP

Thailand imposes state of emergency to control coronavirus

  • Updated

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's government approved on Tuesday a one-month state of emergency allowing it to impose stricter measures to control the coronavirus that has infected hundreds of people in the Southeast Asian country.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said his Cabinet decided that the state of emergency will take effect Thursday.

The move gives the government additional powers to implement curfews, censor the media, disperse gatherings and deploy military forces for enforcement. Details about what exact measures will be imposed are to be released later.

In a brief televised address, Prayuth assured the country that he is not instituting a lockdown at this stage. He said initial measures would focus on reducing transmission of the disease in different areas.

"Some will involve requiring cooperation from the public, others will be orders," he said, explaining that a decision on whether to impose stricter measures such as a lockdown depends on whether people cooperate.

Prayuth urged the public to remain calm and warned against improper use of social media and hoarding, saying enforcement would now be stricter.

He also advised people to stay where they are and not to travel to rural areas, where many workers in the cities have their permanent homes and families.

He said screening and quarantine measures will be applied to those who do travel, and announced that the government is preparing isolation centers, field hospitals and additional medical supplies.

Thailand on Tuesday confirmed 106 new cases of the virus, bringing its reported total to 827. The new cases include four medical staff. Three more deaths were reported, bringing the country's total to four.

Prayuth's government has been criticized for failing to take strong action to fight the coronavirus as daily increases in cases jumped from single digits in February to hundreds during the past week.

Last week, Prayuth shut down all schools, postponed a major three-day holiday and allowed provincial governors to close any gathering spaces.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices
World

Virus rebels from France to Florida flout lockdown practices

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Young German adults hold “corona parties" and cough toward older people. A Spanish man leashes a goat to go for a walk to skirt confinement orders. From France to Florida to Australia, kitesurfers, college students and others crowd the beaches.

+23
India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape
World

India hangs 4 men convicted for fatal New Delhi gang rape

  • Updated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Four men sentenced to death for the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in 2012 were hanged Friday, concluding a case that exposed the scope of sexual violence in India and prompted horrified Indians to demand swift justice.

+14
Cautious optimism on Wall Street, markets rise with aid hope
World

Cautious optimism on Wall Street, markets rise with aid hope

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks capped a wobbly day on Wall Street with solid gains Thursday, reflecting cautious optimism among investors that emergency action by the U.S. government and central banks will cushion the global economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

+46
`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus
World

`Accept it': 3 states lock down 70 million against the virus

  • Updated

Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday in ordering all residents to stay in their homes unless they have vital reasons to go out, restricting the movement of more than 70 million Americans in the most sweeping measures undertaken yet in the U.S. to contain the coronavirus.

+12
Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads
World

Manufacturers shutter plants, travel halted as virus spreads

  • Updated

The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide surpassed 200,000 for the first time Wednesday and the damage being seeded in the global economy is growing more clear by the day. Furloughs and job cuts, from dog walkers to oilfield workers, have begun. Governments around the world are pushing drastic countermeasures to help workers, particularly those who live paycheck to paycheck.

+43
In global fight vs. virus, over 1.5 billion told: Stay home
World

In global fight vs. virus, over 1.5 billion told: Stay home

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — With masks, ventilators and political goodwill in desperately short supply, more than one-fifth of the world’s population was ordered or urged to stay in their homes Monday at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe.

+43
In global fight vs. virus, over 1.5 billion told: Stay home
World

In global fight vs. virus, over 1.5 billion told: Stay home

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — With masks, ventilators and political goodwill in desperately short supply, more than one-fifth of the world’s population was ordered or urged to stay in their homes Monday at the start of what could be a pivotal week in the battle to contain the coronavirus in the U.S. and Europe.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News