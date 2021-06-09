'That's families for you.' Prince Edward discusses the Sussexes, the bereaved Queen and his father's legacy

Edward says the get-together is a "perfect opportunity" for the pair to meet.

"We've all, as a family, had very close links with America. We spent or we used to, not so much now, but we used to spend a lot of time going backwards and forwards, maintaining those links, the connections, the heritage ... (we've) been through a lot together. And that's what really good friendship is about."

What the pair will discuss is anyone's guess, including his. The fact that conversations with the monarch stay private in this day and age "is a bit strange," Edward says.

"People really do respect the fact that this is a genuinely private, off-the-record conversation so they really can talk about things and get to the heart of things and in a very genuine fashion, because they know it's not going to come out."

Philip and the Duke of Edinburgh's Award

Instead, what the royals have always made sure to champion publicly is their commitment to public service, an area in which Prince Philip was something of an innovator. Arguably his greatest achievement was his Duke of Edinburgh's Award -- a youth development program he established in 1956.