The Covid-19 hospital in India so bad patients want to get out

By Saturday, his fifth day in the center, at least five people around him had died, he said. One dead body lay on the bed next to his for hours before it was removed.

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said last month that it would "swiftly" expand the facility to 2,000 beds with oxygen supplies to help address the city's lack of hospital space. About 40 medical doctors and 120 expert paramedics had already been dispatched to the center.

But that target doesn't tally with Sadanand's experience.

"The government thinks that they have opened this hospital, the patients here are getting treated," he said. "But actually, nothing like that is happening."

The doctors check on patients infrequently, Sadanand said. He's worried that if he needed medical attention, he would be too ill to call for help. Sometimes he talks with a patient in a nearby bed who advised him to get out of the center if he feels even slightly better.

"You will die lying on your bed because there's no one to call the doctor," he said.