Angelique Swiney, who has a degree in psychology, talks about what a personality disorder is and the difference between a sociopath and a psychopath. Swiney explains the signs to look for and if being a sociopath and a psychopath is always a bad thing.
The difference between personality disorders: Sociopath and psychopath
- Scotia White
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dalai Lama was taking questions from the audience in February in Dharamsala when the boy asked if he could hug him. After a hug, the Dalai…
Dressed in skis, helmets and ski goggles and pulled by harnesses attached to the reindeer, Finland's top 14 competitors raced half a mile arou…
Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles next month, but his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will remain in the United States w…
The Mayan civilization may have fallen more than 1,000 years ago, but a new discovery by Mexican archeologists reveals they still knew how to …
The capacity to burn coal for power went up in 2022 despite global promises to phase down the fuel that’s the biggest source of planet-warming…