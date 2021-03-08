The Firm: Britain's royal 'institution' explained

"So, there's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution," she told Oprah. "Those are two separate things. And it's important to be able to compartmentalize that, because the Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me."

In one instance, Meghan said, she appealed to a senior staff member and the palace's human resource department for support with her mental health. She was told that as a member of the royal family, rather than a paid employee of the institution, she wasn't eligible for the department's help.

While the senior royals aren't on the household payroll, the Queen leans on them to represent her because she can't do everything herself. In return, they can access public funds known as the sovereign grant, which is paid to the monarch for his or her role as head of state and head of nation.

Prior to their decision to "step down" the Sussexes were part of this group, but due to the hierarchy their role was essentially to support the Cambridges.

The hierarchy also meant their household office was smaller than that of the Cambridges or Prince Charles, offering less support.

But receiving any money from the sovereign grant means the royals have to be publicly accountable for public funds and can't make money from their name.