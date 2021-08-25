The Latest: 4 Russian planes sent to Kabul to evacuate 500

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had said Tuesday that about 100 Germans and their families were still on the ground, and Burger acknowledged that there was “a certain fuzziness” about the figure because some of the relatives are also German citizens.

Burger said that 540 Germans have been flown out so far. In all, more than 4,600 people have been flown out of Kabul on flights operated by the German military.

It isn’t clear when Germany’s evacuation effort will end. Chancellor Angela Merkel told parliament on Wednesday that it will continue “as long as possible.”

———

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary will soon cease its evacuation operations in Afghanistan after the country extracted more than 500 people from Kabul in recent days, the country's foreign minister told a news conference Wednesday.

The exact timing of the end of rescue operations will be announced by the commander of the Hungarian Army, “which could happen today,” Peter Szijjarto said.

Hungary transported more than 500 evacuees at the request of its allies, including the United States and Austria, Szijjarto said, as well as Afghan citizens and their families who assisted Hungarian military forces in Afghanistan.