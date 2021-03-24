The Latest: Belgium heads to lockdown amid spike in cases

———

BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Germany's 16 state governors for a quickly arranged meeting on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, German news agency dpa reported.

The news agency reported that Merkel and the state governors will meet virtually Wednesday at 11 a.m. local time. The leaders had met for hours on Monday and into early Tuesday to discuss new measures on the pandemic as infection rates in the country are going up again.

Among the most important measures decided on was a five-day Easter lockdown to get the numbers down again. However, that decision was met with lots of criticism and many questions on how extra holidays are legally possible.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Norwegian government has prohibited serving alcohol, closed gyms and put a two-person limit on the number of visitors residents can have at home in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Bent Hoeie said the country is seeing outbreaks in new places "and the situation is more confusing.”

Hoeie said the virus variant first reported in Britain was spreading in Norway, which in recent weeks observed a spike in COVID-19 cases in Oslo and the nearby region.