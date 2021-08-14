The Latest: Biden, Harris hold video link on Afghan chaos

Kulhanek says the decision was based on information from the allies and the Czech ambassador.

Czech leaders will meet later on Saturday to discuss what to do next due to the serious situation in Afghanistan where a Taliban offensive has now encircled Kabul.

———

BERLIN — The Green party’s candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in next month’s election has accused Germany’s government of abandoning Afghans who worked for the German army.

Annalena Baerbock said during a campaign event in Hannover on Saturday, that “many people in Afghanistan did everything they could to support the Bundeswehr mission as interpreters, by building infrastructure or as drivers.”

“It’s really disastrous that these people have been abandoned in recent days,” she said, calling for those Afghan workers now fearing for their lives to be rescued.

Germany’s foreign minister announced on Friday that his country is preparing charter flights to bring German diplomats and local staff out of Afghanistan.

———