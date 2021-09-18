 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Latest: Bombs kill at least 3 in eastern Afghanistan
0 Comments
AP

The Latest: Bombs kill at least 3 in eastern Afghanistan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JALALABAD, Afghanistan — Witnesses say a series of three explosions that targeted Taliban vehicles in the capital of Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province has left at least three dead and 20 wounded,

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack Saturday in Jalalabad, but the increasingly violent Islamic State group affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and are enemies of Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Taliban officials were among the dead and wounded.

Also on Saturday a sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul wounding two people, said police officials. The target of the Kabul bomb was not immediately clear.

— By Shershah Ahmdad

———

MORE ON AFGHANISTAN:

Friction among Taliban pragmatists, hard-liners intensifies

— Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan remembered as hero

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

— Iran resumes commercial flights to Afghanistan

AP Interview: UN refugee chief says Afghan stability needed

———

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

———

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have replaced the women’s ministry with an all-male “vice and virtue ministry” tasked with enforcing the group’s rigid interpretation of Islam.

The move Saturday was the latest to harken back to the group’s harsh 1990s rule that imposed deep restrictions on women.

The Taliban inside the new ministry said they had not been informed about where or if a new women’s ministry was being planned.

Also on Saturday, staff from the World Bank’s $100 million Women’s Economic Empowerment and Rural Development Program were escorted off the grounds.

A program member, Sharif Akhtar, who was escorted out with his staff, was at a loss to explain how or if the program could continue.

— By Kathy Gannon

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana Air National Guard and ROTC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Australia: Strategic shifts led it to acquire nuclear subs
World

Australia: Strategic shifts led it to acquire nuclear subs

  • Updated

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has canceled a contract with France for conventional submarines and instead will build nuclear-powered submarines using U.S. technology because of changing strategic conditions in the region, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap
World

Pope: No place for politics in Biden Communion flap

  • Updated

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Wednesday that Catholic bishops must minister with “compassion and tenderness,” not condemnation, to politicians who support abortion rights and warned that clerics shouldn’t let politics enter into questions about receiving Communion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News