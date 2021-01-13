The Latest: Pharmacy group: Can meet Biden's vaccine goals

The number of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients is still rising.

Britain has Europe’s highest death toll, with more than 83,000 deaths.

———

AMSTERDAM — Residents of a Dutch town filed into a sports hall Wednesday to take part in the country’s first mass coronavirus testing program, which aims to find out more about the spread of a new more transmissible coronavirus variant.

The makeshift testing center in Bergschenhoek, near the port city of Rotterdam, was set up after a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to an elementary school turned up 30 cases of the new variant that is sweeping through Britain and Ireland, putting hospitals in those countries under severe strain.

On Tuesday night, as the Dutch government extended its current lockdown by three more weeks, Health Minister Hugo de Jonge said that only 2% to 5% of all COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands are the new variant. But he added that “the expectation is that it will, just as in England, get the upper hand.”

Ernst Kuipers, head of a national organization that distributes patients among hospitals, warned lawmakers Wednesday of the gravity of the threat.