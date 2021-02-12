The Latest: European nations help Portugal with outbreak

British Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins said “we are confident that the measures that we have in place, ready to go on Monday, are strong and that they will help to protect our country against any of these new variants that are being found.”

———

WARSAW, Poland — Online cameras show skiers on mountain slopes in Poland Friday as some of the anti-COVID-19 restrictions are temporarily lifted for two weeks. Hotels, cinemas, theaters and casinos are allowed to open, but only to half of their capacity. Ski slopes and outdoor sports facilities like football pitches or tennis courts can resume business, but not fitness clubs or restaurants, which can only do takeaway food.

Owners of ski lifts and accommodation in Poland’s southern mountain region welcomed the decision as giving them a chance to at least partly make up for the losses they have suffered due to the lack of skiers and tourists amid the pandemic lockdown.

The government has said it will extend the opening of businesses if there is no spike in new infections after the two trial weeks.

———

BERLIN — Germany’s health minister says he will consider introducing penalties for people who jump the queue for coronavirus vaccines.