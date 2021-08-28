The Latest: Final UK evacuation flight for Afghans departs

“We crossed the line between possible and impossible to get in (to the airport) everybody we could, keep the airport running, to coordinate whatever” was doable given the situation, said Pontecorvo, who is NATO’s senior civilian representative to Afghanistan.

But Pontecorvo said he was "unsatisfied because we left a few behind, which we are not abandoning, but we will strive our best” to get them to safety.

Referring to Thursday’s Islamic State attack outside the airport perimeter, Pontecorvo also praised “the generosity of the servicemen, who under threat, went to the gate and pulled family after family” inside the facility.

He referred to the 13 members of the U.S. military whose lives were lost, saying “even having lost in that way 12 brothers and one sister, in a couple of hours (the U.S. military) had the airport and everything else back running so we could get people out.”

———

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s supreme leader has called the situation in Afghanistan a tragedy and blamed the U.S. for the problems there.