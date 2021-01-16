The Latest: Germany reaches more than 1 million vaccinations

“It was just plain old obfuscation,” Evers said. “I was told by the vice president, a couple days ago, and the secretary of health services that they’re opening the gates, we’re going to send you the remainder of what was stockpiled. I guess they may have been telling the truth because it’s zero.”

A total of 213,056 people had been vaccinated in the state as of Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said. That’s about 0.036% of the state’s population.

———

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he'll drop a statewide mask requirement and limits on the number of people who gather in restaurants, bars and event venues, citing a dramatic drop in active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Republican governor says he will allow an executive order to expire on Monday, as scheduled.

“The fight is far from over but we can certainly see the light of the end of the tunnel from here,” he said.

Burgum issued the executive order on Nov. 13 and had extended it once. Earlier this month, he eased restrictions on food service establishments that let them operate at 65% capacity.