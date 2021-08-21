The Latest: Germany sees steady rise in virus infection rate

Ho Chi Minh City has had strict coronavirus measures in place since June, including banning gatherings of more than two people in public and only allowing people to leave home for essential matters like buying food or going to work in certain permitted businesses. Under the new measures, people in high risk areas cannot leave home at all.

———

HONOLULU — A hospital serving a Honolulu suburb on Friday has filled up as the community faces a surge of COVID-19 cases.

All 104 beds at The Queen’s Medical Center - West Oahu are full, said Jason Chang, the CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems.

The Ewa Beach hospital has sent some patients to its sibling facility in downtown Honolulu. It’s also asked staff from other parts of the Queen’s system to come help.

The city has set up a triage tent outside the hospital that has 25 cots. The hospital may also add beds in hallways and other makeshift areas but not all patients will get rooms.

Chang said the hospital had 63 patients in its emergency room at one time, which is a crisis given the hospital only has 24 ER beds. Twenty-six of those in the ER were there with possible COVID-19 infections.

———