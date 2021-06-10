The Latest: US officials extend expiration date on J&J shots

But some business leaders on Wednesday kept up their pressure on Newsom to override the board. The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s rule would have allowed workers to forego masks only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

That contrasts with the state’s broader plan to do away with nearly all masking requirements for vaccinated people.

———

NEW DELHI — India is asking China to facilitate essential two-way travel between the countries and grant visas to Indian nationals working and studying there.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi says people from China, including the Chinese nationals, have been able to travel to India despite the absence of direct air connectivity. However, he says “for Indian nationals, travel to China has not been possible since last November as the Chinese side has suspended existing visas.”

The Chinese embassy in India in March issued a notification about facilitating visas for those who have taken Chinese-made vaccines. Bagchi says several Indian nationals have applied for Chinese visas after getting vaccinated in that manner, but they are yet to be issued visas. There was no immediate comment by Chinese officials.