The Latest: Irelands reaches half million vaccinations

Gery Guy Jr., a CDC scientist who was the study’s lead author, says the delay could be from the restaurants not reopening immediately and because many customers may have been hesitant to dine in right away.

NEW YORK — Movie theaters in New York City are reopening, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that for the last 12 months read messages “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”

As of Friday, cinemas in the city are operating at only 25% capacity, with a maximum of 50 per auditorium. As in other places, mask wearing is mandatory, seats are blocked out and air filters have been upgraded.

For a theatrical business hit by the pandemic, the resumption of moviegoing in New York is a crucial first step. Screens had been closed for almost a year.

Less than half of movie theaters are open nationwide, but reopenings are picking up.

