The Latest: Mexico to use US vaccine doses at border

The supplies, donated at Pakistan's request, include 685,000 KN-95 masks, 50,000 protective goggles, 250,000 diagnostic kits, and 1,000 pulse oximeters.

Earlier, Washington provided 200 ventilators to Pakistan.

Pakistan has a fragile health care system and is currently in the middle of the third wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan has registered 928,588 confirmed cases and 21,105 deaths in the pandemic.

———

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark will donate 358,700 unused vaccine doses to Kenya, saying the batch of Astra Zeneca that expires July 31 should be delivered as soon as possible.

It is part of the 3 million doses that Denmark has earmarked for donation this year.

“No one is safe until everyone is safe,” Denmark’s Foreign Aid Minister Flemming Moeller Mortensen said in a statement. “Kenya is in a difficult situation as they have received far fewer vaccines than they should have had.”

The donation will be shipped via the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.