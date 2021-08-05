The Latest: NJ governor to announce student mask requirement

———

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s legislature has given final approval to a bill that would require minors to get approval from their parents before being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The measure cleared the state Senate unanimously earlier this week and it passed the House on Thursday with support from all but five Democrats. It now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has declined to say whether he will sign it into law.

Americans who are at least 12 years old are currently eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus, though children are restricted to receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

State data indicate 262,236 North Carolina residents ages 12 to 17 have gotten at least one shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. That is less than 33% of the state’s nearly 800,000 children in that age group.

———

ATLANTA — One of Georgia’s largest school districts will require masks for most of its students, at least for now, as rising coronavirus infections continue to scramble school district plans across the state.