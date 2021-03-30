AP The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines By Joshua Berlinger, CNN Mar 30, 2021 11 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Cuba is the first country in Latin America to develop two advanced Covid-19 vaccine candidates -- if both succeed the island will be on the cutting edge of vaccine research. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available 0 comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Watch Now: Related Video Northam signs agreements for major rail expansion Teen witness in Chauvin trial apologizes to Floyd AP Teen witness in Chauvin trial apologizes to Floyd Another failure for SpaceX Starship test AP Another failure for SpaceX Starship test Strong winds fan South Dakota wildfires AP Strong winds fan South Dakota wildfires Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story World This island could be on the cutting edge of vaccine research Updated 10 hrs ago Cuba is the first country in Latin America to develop two advanced Covid-19 vaccine candidates -- if both succeed the island will be on the cu…