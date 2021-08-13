The Latest: France to help Afghans threatened by Taliban

“Trust me, if they sit down, they will be able to come out with some sort of settlement and we will respect whatever Afghans decide,” Yusuf said.

He added: “History will judge us very badly and poorly if we don’t put all efforts behind (this) for a political settlement” on the Afghan crisis.

Yusuf also defended Pakistan, saying it has done its best to facilitate the Afghan peace process in the past.

At the stage, “we can give only one message: Pakistan cannot be a guarantor for peace, we can only facilitate. We will facilitate whatever we can,” he said.

“Everybody needs to respect what Afghans decide politically,” Yusuf said.

BRUSSELS — The NATO chief says the military alliance is troubled by the Taliban offensive in Afghanistan and is warning the insurgents that they won’t be considered legitimate by the West if they seize the country by force.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after chairing talks on Friday with NATO ambassadors that the “allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses.”