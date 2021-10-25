The Latest: UAE, Bahrain call for calm, restraint in Sudan

———

BRUSSELS — The European Union has condemned the arrest of Sudan’s acting prime minister and other officials by the country’s military forces, calling for their immediate release.

The takeover takes place more than two years after protesters forced the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and just weeks before the military was expected to hand the leadership of the council that runs the African country over to civilians.

The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said in a statement that the coup is a “betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.”

Thousands of protesters have poured into the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman, following the arrests.

“The right of peaceful protest must be respected; violence and bloodshed must be avoided at all cost; we also urge communication networks to be open,” Borrell said.

———

CAIRO — Egypt has urged all parties in neighboring Sudan to work to ensure “stability and security” amid the military takeover of the east African country.