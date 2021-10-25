The Latest: UN human rights chief condemns coup in Sudan

“France condemns in the strongest terms the attempted coup d’état,” Macron tweeted, after Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the civilian government.

Macron said France supports the transitional government that had been tasked with steering Sudan toward democratic elections. He also called for the “immediate release” of Sudan’s prime minister and other civilian leaders who have been detained.

———

CAIRO — The United States says the leaders of the military coup underway in Sudan are undermining the country’s transition to democracy and should “stand down.”

The U.S. Embassy in Sudan said on Twitter Monday it was “gravely concerned” after Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency and dissolved the ruling body that had been jointly overseen by military and civilian leaders. In the statement the embassy calls on “all actors who are disrupting Sudan’s transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution.”

That’s a reference to the mass protests that helped topple longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and installed a ruling council to steer the country toward democratic elections.