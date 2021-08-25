The Latest: US, others issue security alert at Kabul airport

American officials are in contact with about 500 American citizens to try to get them safely out of the country, the U.S. official said.

Blinken described ongoing efforts to reach the final 1,000 Americans, ahead of the U.S. withdrawal.

“We’re aggressively reaching out to them multiple times a day, through multiple channels of communication — phone, email, text-messaging — to determine whether they still want to leave,’’ he said.

———

WASHINGTON — Germany’s top military commander says 21 German citizens were picked up during an overnight helicopter mission in Afghanistan that was flown by U.S. forces.

Gen. Eberhard Zorn said Wednesday that U.S. troops flew the helicopter and German forces picked up the evacuees.

The Pentagon acknowledged that there was a U.S. military helicopter flight into Kabul overnight to gather evacuees and take them to the airport to be flown out of the country. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby and Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said this was the third such helicopter rescue flight done by the military during the ongoing evacuation. They declined to say who the passengers were or provide any other details.