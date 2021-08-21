The Latest: US: Security threats slowing Kabul evacuations

President Klaus Iohannis in a statement Saturday thanked the authorities involved in the “successful coordination” of the evacuations, which he said “took place in extremely difficult security conditions.”

———

LONDON — A former Royal Marine turned charity director in Afghanistan has slammed British government claims that the situation in the war-torn country is stabilizing, warning that he and his staff would be risking their lives if they tried to get to the airport in Kabul.

Paul Farthing, better known as “Pen,” said he has been told by British authorities that he has a seat on a flight back to the U.K., but not for the 25 staff from his animal welfare charity Nowzad and their families.

Farthing told BBC radio that he is “disgusted” at the situation, and warned that the humanitarian crisis is now “getting out of control.”

“We can’t leave the country because we can’t get into the airport without putting our lives at risk.” he said. “You’ve all seen the scenes — it is not different today to any other time, it is just getting worse.”

He said he is “past angry” and “just completely numb at the incompetence of this operation.”