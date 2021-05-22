The Latest: White House vibe returns to hugging, no masks

State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly says dramatically lower coronavirus cases and increasing vaccinations mean it’s safe for the state to remove nearly all restrictions next month.

Some recently reported daily infection cases have fallen below 1,000 and currently there are about 1,300 people in hospitals with the virus.

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020. At the start of 2021, it was the nation’s epicenter. There’s been nearly 63,000 confirmed deaths from the virus in California, the most of any state in the nation.

BANGKOK — Thailand is using dogs to sniff out the coronavirus during its recent surge in cases.

Angel, Bobby and Bravo are among six Labrador retrievers trained by researchers at the veterinary faculty of Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University to sniff out a unique odor that people with coronavirus produce in their sweat, the researchers say.

Since May 10, the three have tested more than 1,000 samples from college staff, students and people outside the university.