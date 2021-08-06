The long journey leads to an Olympic record for Felix

Felix’s 10th Olympic medal broke a tie with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey, and matches Carl Lewis, who was alone as the most decorated U.S. athlete in track. Felix could surpass Lewis on Saturday, when she is expected to be part of the U.S. 4x400 relay. Paavo Nurmi of Finland holds the all-time mark with 12 medals from 1920-28.

Felix started Friday's race from the loneliest spot on the track: Lane 9, on the outside, with a phalanx of sprinters — each one younger, each one perhaps wondering if they could be the “Next Allyson Felix” — behind her where she could not see them.

Felix hasn't spent much time over her storied career, one that spans five Olympics and the better part of two decades, running from Lane 9. It's where the underdogs line up.

“It's hard,” she said. “You just kind of feel like you're out there alone.”

But when she took off, she avoided the one thing that destroys runners out there. She avoided the urge to take off too fast, only natural when you have no idea where the other runners are.