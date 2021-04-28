The rich world has failed India

Chinese leaders have repeatedly expressed a desire to help India, pledging to "offer support and assistance to the best of our capability if the Indian side informs us of its specific needs." New Delhi, however, has yet to take Beijing up on this offer, perhaps due to a deep and often mutual distrust between the two Asian powers, Nectar Gan and Jessie Yeung report.

The World Health Organization (WHO) spokesman Tarik Jašarević told CNN the health body is redeploying 2,600 health experts in India on its Covid-19 response. He added that the country faces "a perfect storm" due to "the combination of relaxing of personal protective measures, mass gatherings and more contagious variants while vaccine coverage is still low."

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED.

Q. Should I stop taking my kids to playgrounds in the pandemic?

A: "Avoid (indoor playgrounds) for the time being because all the individuals there, the children, are not going to be vaccinated. Outdoor playgrounds are actually very safe," said CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen.