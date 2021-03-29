These children escaped Xinjiang, but their parents are in China and cut off from the world

"The pressure started ... everyone was living in fear, the police were everywhere ... but I wasn't really aware, we didn't understand that we were prisoners in China," he says.

Hassan and his father were the only ones in the family with a passport. His father took him to Turkey, leaving him in the care of an elderly relative with a plan to get the rest of the family out of China. His father returned to Xinjiang and never came back.

"I tried to call, but there is no way, communications are totally cut off," Hassan said. "At the time it was easy to leave, but then when my father went back, the situation became even worse, and travel outside of China was banned. That's when I realized."

Xinjiang is among China's most ethnically diverse regions. It is home to a variety of predominantly Muslim ethnic groups, the largest of which is the Uyghur. For centuries, Uyghurs, who have their own distinct culture and speak a language closely related to Turkish, had been in the majority. Beginning in the 1980s that began to change, however, as the government looked to develop the region's economy, leading to the arrival of large numbers of Han Chinese, the country's dominant ethnic group. Today, Uyghurs number around 11 million, or just under half of Xinjiang's total population.