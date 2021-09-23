They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

— LAURENTINO CORTIZO COHEN, president of Panama

“The policies and plans to avert further catastrophes have been negotiated and adopted in the U.N.’s hallowed halls, only to meet lackluster implementation attempts and sit idly on bookshelves and in hard drives while the world moves on and battles new crises and shocks."

— LIONEL ROUWEN AINGIMEA, president of Nauru

“We are in an ever-accelerating world, more disunited, more anxious, more pessimistic and more individualistic. A world in which almost no one knows where we are going, or even where we would like to go. Resolving problems in the moment, bouncing from crisis to crisis, until we reach one we can’t resolve."

— NAYIB BUKELE, president of El Salvador

“During more than 40 years of war and instability, which the Afghan people are not to blame for, Afghanistan has become a geopolitical platform; and the world is well aware of the consequences of the horrible events of September 2001. The suffering Afghanistan ... should not be dragged into the abyss of imposed bloody wars again."

— EMOMALI RAHMON, president of Tajikistan

