Those involved in naked photo shoot in Dubai to be deported

Dubai is a top destination for the world's Instagram influencers and models, who fill their social media feeds with slick bikini-clad selfies from the coastal emirate's luxury hotels and artificial islands. But the city's brand as a glitzy foreign tourist destination has at times provoked controversy and collided with the sheikhdom's strict rules governing public behavior and expression, which are based on Islamic law, or Shariah.

Dubai police declined to identify those detained. More than a dozen women appeared in the video and the nationalities of the others arrested were not immediately known.

The generally pro-Kremlin tabloid Life identified the Russian man arrested as the head of an information technology firm in Russia's Ivanovo region, though his firm denied he had anything to do with the photo shoot. The Associated Press was not able to determine if those arrested had legal representation or reach a lawyer for them.

Stanislav Voskresensky, the governor of Ivanovo, asked the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's ambassador to the UAE to offer the Russian man their support.

"We don't abandon our own," Voskresensky wrote on social media.