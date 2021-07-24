Thousands march in Hungary Pride parade to oppose LGBT law

“It was really difficult for me to come out, and the only thing that made it easier was that I found a book of stories on LGBT topics," Orosz said. "That’s how I learned that what I’m feeling is something real, that I’m not different.”

On Wednesday, Orban announced the government would hold a national referendum to demonstrate public support for the law. The poll will ask Hungarians whether children should be introduced to topics of sexual orientation in schools, and whether gender reassignment should be promoted or depicted to children.

Yet Majercsik, the Pride spokesperson, said the questions are “openly transphobic and homophobic," and part of a “propaganda campaign” by the government to incite resentment against the LGBT community.

“I've heard from a lot of LGBT people that are planning to leave the country, and won't even wait for next year's elections,” Majercsik said. “There will be many others for whom the results of the elections will determine whether they stay or leave.”