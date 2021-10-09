Thousands march in Rome to protest workplace vaccine rule

Employees entering a workplace must have a "Green Pass.'' To obtain one, people must either have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, document recovery from the illness in the last six months, or test negative for the virus in the previous 48 hours.

Both employees and employers risk fines if they don't comply. Workers in the public sector can be suspended if they show up five times without a Green Pass.

During the summer, Green Passes were already required in Italy to enter museums, theaters, gyms and indoor restaurants, as well as to take long-distance trains and buses or domestic flights. Local mass transit is exempt.

Draghi's government has credited the Green Pass requirement for workplaces for a surge of vaccinations.

As of Saturday, 80% of those 12 and older in Italy and thus eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have been fully vaccinated.

More protests against the workplace Green Pass requirement took place Saturday in other Italian cities, including Milan and Trento.

———

———

