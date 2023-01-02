 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Thousands pay tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

  • 0

Before the rank-and-file faithful were allowed into the basilica, prayers were intoned and a small cloud of incense was released near the body. Johny Fernandez reports.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people have lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn to pay their respects. The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. local time (3 a.m. EST) Monday when the first faithful entered.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral which will be led by Pope Francis in the square.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How Pope Benedict strengthened relations between Church and Jewish people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News