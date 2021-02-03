Thousands rally in Croatia as pandemic rules hurt businesses

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Croatian man who was detained for opening his gym in defiance of anti-virus rules has become a symbol of resistance for thousands of small business owners who rallied on Wednesday against government lockdown measures.

The crowds chanted Andrija Klaric’s name at the protest in central Zagreb that called for the resignation of Croatia’s economy minister and described the center-right government’s policies as “discriminatory.”

The small business owners say they have been devastated by the government decision some three months ago to completely shut down venues such as bars, restaurants and gyms to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Holding banners reading “#Let us work” or “It’s enough,” the protesters on Wednesday demanded that they be allowed to work while respecting physical distancing and hygiene measures.

Klaric spoke at the rally, telling the crowd that “what has brought us together is to make (authorities) realize that they cannot take away our freedom.”

He came into focus earlier this week when he opened his gym to customers to protest the government closure measures. Police soon arrived and detained Klaric while sealing down his business.