Three-quarters of Wuhan patients hospitalized for Covid-19 still had symptoms 6 months later, Chinese study finds

"While most persons with Covid-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that can last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness. Even people who are not hospitalized and who have mild illness can experience persistent or late symptoms," the US CDC says.

A study published in the British Medical Journal in August found that around 10% of patients had a prolonged illness from Covid-19 lasting more than 12 weeks.

But the Chinese study is the largest, with the longest follow-up duration, to investigate the long-term impact on discharged patients, according to its authors.

The patients of the study, with a median age of 57, were all discharged between January 7 and May 29, 2020, from Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital, a designated Covid-19 facility that treated the world's first known people to contract the disease from December 2019.

In total, the study included 70% of all discharged Covid-19 patients in that period, after excluding those who died, who were unable to participate due to severe mental or physical conditions, and who declined to participate.