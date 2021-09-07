Tiananmen vigil leaders defying police arrested in Hong Kong

“The worst thing about being arrested is that I’ve not changed into a new set of clothes or brushed my teeth, will my breath overwhelm the national security police?” she wrote in one post.

She had been scheduled to represent pro-democracy activist Gwyneth Ho in court for a bail hearing, and wrote that it's regrettable she won't be able to attend. She also posted a photo of the waterfront view outside her office, saying she’s taking a look at it for the last time.

She also asked on Facebook if anyone had any parting words for her. In less than three hours, supporters left more than 500 comments telling her to take care and thanking her for her work at the alliance.

The group said Tuesday that the police do not have a right to request information from the group because it is not a foreign agent and that authorities did not provide sufficient justification in their request.

“This association believes that the issuance of the letter has no legal basis, so we will not provide any information requested in the letter,” the committee said.

Police are investigating the alliance for allegedly working for foreign interests.